Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 390,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 291,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

