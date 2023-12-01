Stuart Bodden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Bodden acquired 10,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.