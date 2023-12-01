Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.

