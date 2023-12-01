Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after buying an additional 461,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $13,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $15,287,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.