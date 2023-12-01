Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.39. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 225.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $2,903,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 297,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,296,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

