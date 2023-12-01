Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 3,798 Shares

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $14,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Taboola.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taboola.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

