TD Cowen Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $430.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.08.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $393.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.49. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

