TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

TEL stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.