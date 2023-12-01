Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

TDOC opened at $18.14 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $364,968. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

