Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telia Company AB (publ)

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.