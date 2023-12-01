Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $600.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $528.39.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.99 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

