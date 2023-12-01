Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Genenta Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 740.43%. Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Genenta Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -1.00 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Genenta Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.