Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,273 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
