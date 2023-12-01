Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,065 shares of company stock worth $7,059,240. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,522,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,838,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.65. The stock has a market cap of $744.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

