Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $240.08

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $240.08, but opened at $233.14. Tesla shares last traded at $233.88, with a volume of 17,238,415 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $741.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 535,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $134,055,000 after acquiring an additional 171,793 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 657,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

