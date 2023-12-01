Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,294 shares of company stock worth $982,853. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $490,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

