Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,741 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 411,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.