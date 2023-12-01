TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

