Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in November

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 326.5 days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

TOIPF opened at $1.30 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.