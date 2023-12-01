The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AES were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

