The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Allstate worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.95. 184,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

