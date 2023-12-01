The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,824 shares of company stock valued at $738,057. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.