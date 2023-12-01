The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.52. 26,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,519. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.03. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.74 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

