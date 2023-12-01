The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $106,767,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 220,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 335,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.49 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.