The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Kroger worth $78,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

