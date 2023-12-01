The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,286,000 after buying an additional 1,592,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

