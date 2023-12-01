The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
LSXMK stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on LSXMK. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
