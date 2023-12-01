The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,653 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $132.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.