The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $293.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

