The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,018,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after buying an additional 278,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $163.97.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

