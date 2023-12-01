The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $88,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.23 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

