The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.74% of 1st Source worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRCE

1st Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.