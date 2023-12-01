The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.22 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,064 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Solar were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 369,786 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203,110 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

