The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,487,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $15,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

