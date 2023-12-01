The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.68 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

DGX opened at $137.23 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

