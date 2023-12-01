The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.84 Million Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288,071 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.65% of SSR Mining worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.