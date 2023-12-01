The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PG&E were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.16 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

