The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.62 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.03% of Gibraltar Industries worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $67.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

