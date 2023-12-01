The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.47% of Guardant Health worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 139,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

