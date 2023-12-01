The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.59 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

