The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $19,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

IT opened at $434.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $435.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $35,684,617. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

