The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,197 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Albemarle worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.37.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

