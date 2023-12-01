The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 74,847 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

