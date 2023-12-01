The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.94% of Mercury Systems worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,504.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,535,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and have sold 5,708 shares valued at $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

MRCY stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

