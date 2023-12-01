The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 69,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,813,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

WY stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

