The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $131.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

