The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 158,822 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,822 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.55% of Crescent Point Energy worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.