The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,087 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,087 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of Lantheus worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

