The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,953 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

