The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,597 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

