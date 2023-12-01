The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 32,151 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.46% of Old National Bancorp worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 1,852,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,524,000 after buying an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

ONB opened at $14.89 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

